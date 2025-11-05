Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading 10% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 355 and last traded at GBX 344.12. 18,316,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 810% from the average session volume of 2,013,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.80.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £744.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.42.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

