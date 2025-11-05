Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Holdings Cut by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.38.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $301.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.