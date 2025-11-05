Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 160,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.