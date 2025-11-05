Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after acquiring an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 52.7% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,402,000 after acquiring an additional 633,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,799,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,918,000 after acquiring an additional 585,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,884,000 after acquiring an additional 532,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

VEEV opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

