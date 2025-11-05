EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Position in argenex SE $ARGX

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in argenex were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenex by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,977,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in argenex by 1,203.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 123,127 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 99.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 160,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,201,000 after acquiring an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in argenex by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in argenex by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,044 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $831.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $774.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. argenex SE has a 52-week low of $510.05 and a 52-week high of $855.46.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.68.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

