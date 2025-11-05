CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get CapsoVision alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CapsoVision

CapsoVision Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CV opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44. CapsoVision has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

Institutional Trading of CapsoVision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CapsoVision stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

CapsoVision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (“GI”) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam Plus single-usecapsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohn’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CapsoVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapsoVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.