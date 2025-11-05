SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBFG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.66 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $124.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

