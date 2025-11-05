Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Hi International currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Super Hi International Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Super Hi International stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Super Hi International has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 6.81%.The business had revenue of $198.95 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Super Hi International will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super Hi International stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

