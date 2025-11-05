First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMBH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $863.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.93.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 658.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

