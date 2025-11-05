Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Isabella Bank from $34.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Isabella Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

ISBA stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 16.65%.

In related news, Director Jae A. Evans sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $93,148.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,949.50. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Isabella Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,501,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Isabella Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

