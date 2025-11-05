Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

CRTO opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42. Criteo has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Criteo had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Criteo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst 02494 Teunissen purchased 4,403 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,148.28. The trade was a 54.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $51,980.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $375,326. This represents a 16.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Criteo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 21.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

