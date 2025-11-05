EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $5.86 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:TJX opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

