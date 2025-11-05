Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,043 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4,212.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $1,223,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total transaction of $1,529,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,142.40. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total transaction of $1,201,785.93. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $538.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

