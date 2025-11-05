Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 2.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $62,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $915.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $927.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,043.19. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12 month low of $845.56 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

