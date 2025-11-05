Equity Investment Corp Buys 49,953 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $157,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

