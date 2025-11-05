CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Invests $595,000 in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after buying an additional 3,584,798 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 384,257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Energy Fuels stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up –51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Fuels

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Saleem Drera sold 266,595 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $2,935,210.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,458.74. The trade was a 91.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 250,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 267,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,782.76. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $6,782,959. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.