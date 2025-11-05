CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Sells 487,605 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong cut its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,605 shares during the quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Oklo were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oklo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Oklo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,064,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $193.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OKLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Oklo from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

