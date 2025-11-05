CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Reduces Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong cut its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,329 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for 0.7% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $861,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,388.08. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,312,392 shares of company stock valued at $393,476,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 7.0%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

