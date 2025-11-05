Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,308 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,618,000.

SPDW stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

