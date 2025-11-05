CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Purchases 1,133,115 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 410.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,408,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,115 shares during the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics comprises 1.9% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $36,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 85.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of AAOI opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 42.29%.The business had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100–0.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 15,784 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $358,296.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,600.20. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Min-Chu (Mike) Chen acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $171,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,475. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 44,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,878. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

