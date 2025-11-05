Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,545 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,991 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,496 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

