Head-To-Head Contrast: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI) versus Its Competitors

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -54,380.62% -187.07% -52.34% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -1,704.31% -13.35% -4.64%

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors have a beta of 3.24, indicating that their average share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $540,000.00 -$355.85 million -0.36 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $8.20 billion $183.45 million 28.98

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 1 1 0 0 1.50 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 673 3363 4639 232 2.50

As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric competitors beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

