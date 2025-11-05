Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,533 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 674,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 402,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1643 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

