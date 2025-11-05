Axim Planning & Wealth Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

AGG stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

