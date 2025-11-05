Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paylocity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.56.

PCTY opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $137.57 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,438,000 after acquiring an additional 375,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $47,998,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1,995.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 259,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after buying an additional 247,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $37,085,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

