Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $726,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $678.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $666.72 and its 200 day moving average is $628.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $712.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

