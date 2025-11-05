Axim Planning & Wealth Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $249.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.60 and its 200 day moving average is $239.22.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

