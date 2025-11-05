New Millennium Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

