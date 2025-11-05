Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 28th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
AVK opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.10.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
