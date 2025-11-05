Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF $AVDV Shares Acquired by Cloud Capital Management LLC

Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVDV stock opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $90.98.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.