New Millennium Group LLC Purchases 3,670 Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF $FPFD

New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FPFD opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

