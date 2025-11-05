Cloud Capital Management LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Cloud Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.8% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,861,000 after buying an additional 5,986,682 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,720 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,606,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,401,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,029,000 after buying an additional 835,548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

