Cloud Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,465 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,135,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,472,000 after buying an additional 4,981,747 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,648,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after buying an additional 2,295,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,205,000 after buying an additional 980,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,537,000 after buying an additional 591,570 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,977,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

