Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Bought by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3,929.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after buying an additional 9,509,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,177,000 after buying an additional 2,348,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,453,000 after buying an additional 1,343,007 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,057,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after buying an additional 793,553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,689,000 after buying an additional 697,782 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

