BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BHV opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

