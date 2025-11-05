BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
BST opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $44.50.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
