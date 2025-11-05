Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ CHW opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.86.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
