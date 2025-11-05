DA Davidson Estimates Timken’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.19. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on shares of Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.91.

TKR stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Timken has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,372,000 after acquiring an additional 959,672 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 631.7% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,883,000 after acquiring an additional 935,554 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Timken by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,106,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,311,000 after acquiring an additional 855,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,968,000 after acquiring an additional 455,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,884,000 after acquiring an additional 427,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

