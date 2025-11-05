What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:AEM FY2025 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.75. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$195.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$198.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$219.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$222.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$186.97. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$105.23 and a 1 year high of C$263.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Jean Robitaille sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.00, for a total value of C$705,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$235,000. The trade was a 75.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.