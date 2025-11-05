Gaimin (GMRX) Price Down 19% This Week

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $39.12 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gaimin

Gaimin was first traded on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 96,207,923,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,448,037,341 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 96,207,923,682 with 46,448,037,341 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.0000438 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $30,033.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

