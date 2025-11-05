RNTX Q3 EPS Decreased by Brookline Capital Management

Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rein Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Rein Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Rein Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNTX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Rein Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $33.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 178,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $247,964.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,000. This trade represents a 55.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 306,050 shares of company stock valued at $423,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BIOS Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,367,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,007,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Rein Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $387,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rein Therapeutics Company Profile

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

