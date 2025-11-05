Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:CNR FY2025 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$152.57.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$134.94 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$158.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

