Dynex (DNX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.45 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Dynex has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $239.62 thousand worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 105,301,714 coins and its circulating supply is 105,301,678 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 105,298,289.86946925. The last known price of Dynex is 0.03246104 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $215,032.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

