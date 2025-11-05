What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for SGC FY2025 Earnings?

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $138.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.49 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $137,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 202,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,363.96. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.