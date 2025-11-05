Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Probe Gold (TSE:PRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Probe Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TSE:PRB opened at C$3.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.48. Probe Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The company has a market cap of C$750.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Probe Metals Inc is a metal exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Quebec. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Casa-Cameron, and others.

