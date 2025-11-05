Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont Stock Down 3.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $19.37 on Monday. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Financiere Richemont
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financiere Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.