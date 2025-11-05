Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Report on Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 2.6%
Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.58 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.