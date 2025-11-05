Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGYY opened at C$16.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.12. The firm has a market cap of C$61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of C$12.55 and a 1 year high of C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.58 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.