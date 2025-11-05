Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quad Graphics from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Quad Graphics from $8.60 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quad Graphics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

QUAD opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Quad Graphics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 67.10% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quad Graphics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quad Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Quad Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quad Graphics by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quad Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Quad Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

