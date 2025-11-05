Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $30.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 145,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

