BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BBAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. HSBC raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Down 1.9%

BBAR opened at $16.83 on Monday. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.31 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%. Analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 36.1% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,346,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,639,000 after acquiring an additional 888,235 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 9.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,021,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 180,137 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 30.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,852,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,568,000 after acquiring an additional 435,692 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter worth $29,399,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 40.8% during the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.